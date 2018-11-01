Snag a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN ANGELO, TX - Everyone can receive a free Doritos Locos Taco at participating Taco Bell locations around the United States from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on November 1.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts stole a base in Game 1 of the World Series on October 23, 2018, which meant Taco Bell would give away free Doritos Locos Tacos as part of their "Steal a Taco" promotion.

Each person is limited to one free Doritios Locos Taco. Orders can be placed in person or online for pickup.

There are four Taco Bells in San Angelo:

1504 Pulliam

1701 Knickerbocker Road

3444 Sherwood Way

1901 N Bryant

Taco Bell's "Steal a Taco" promotion began in 2007 when then-Red Sox outfield Jacoby Ellsbury stole a base against the Colorado Rockies during the 2007 World Series.

