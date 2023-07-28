SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Six of our own were honored by the San Angelo ISD for their fair and balanced reporting of news about public schools.

The 2023 Media Honor Roll is a program sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) and by the San Angelo Independent School District. It recognizes media representatives statewide for their work in covering news regarding public school districts.

Criteria for the district selection included the media representative’s efforts to get to know the superintendent, board president, and the district’s mission and goals; report school news in a fair, accurate, and balanced manner; give a high profile to positive news about schools; and maintain a policy of no surprises by sharing information with school officials.

KLST / KSAN Staff Awarded

Cody Brown (KLST-TV) News Director

Senora Scott (KLST-TV/KSAN-TV) Assistant News Director

Carolyn McEnrue (KLST-TV) Evening Anchor

Erin Hunter (KLST-TV) Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Ryan Compeau (KLST-TV) Sports Director

Isabel Albritton (KSAN-TV) Evening Anchor