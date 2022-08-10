SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert asking citizens to avoid the area of Ben Ficklin Road and South Bryant Boulevard around 12:53 p.m. Wednesday.
According to SAPD, the driver of a black Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on South Bryant Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle, causing the vehicle to roll over. The vehicle hit the fence at American Truck and RV.
SAPD says the driver was not transported to the hospital and has no major injuries.
