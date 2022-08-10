SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert asking citizens to avoid the area of Ben Ficklin Road and South Bryant Boulevard around 12:53 p.m. Wednesday.

According to SAPD, the driver of a black Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on South Bryant Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle, causing the vehicle to roll over. The vehicle hit the fence at American Truck and RV.

Front view of a black Ford Ranger on the grass near American Truck and RV on South Bryant after rolling over. A San Angelo Fire Department truck sits to the left of the upside down truck and SAPD motorcycle and marker units line up behind.

Back view of a black Ford Ranger that rolled upside down in a single vehicle accident on S Bryant Blvd in San Angelo. A San Angelo Fire Department truck sits to the left of the truck with a San Angelo Police Department motorcycle behind it.

SAPD says the driver was not transported to the hospital and has no major injuries.

