SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – One person lost their life in a single vehicle accident on Interstate Highway 10 near mile marker 388 on August 14th around 4:39 a.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Russell Conger, age 50 of Midland, was traveling eastbound about 12 miles outside of Sonora at 80 mph. The 1997 Ford F-350 began swerving in the lanes before entering the median.

Conger attempted to overcorrect onto the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll. The driver was ejected from the vehicle due to him not wearing a seatbelt.