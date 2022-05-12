SAN ANGELO, Texas -On May 12, 2022, Be Theatre and its Board of Directors announced that Sidney Timmer will become the company’s next Artistic Director.

Be Theatre stated that Timmer will succeed Founding Artistic Director, Elena Kent. Kent announced her departure earlier in the spring after more than 10 years in the role.



“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce that Sidney Timmer has been selected to lead Be Theatre as the next artistic director. Sidney is an energetic and talented artist who understands the San Angelo performing arts scene. She knows where Be’s been and has a vision for where Be can go. I very much look forward to Be’s growth under her artistic leadership,” Board President Ami Mizell-Flint said.



Timmer issued the following statement:

“I am excited and humbled at the prospect of leading Be into its next chapter. Be has always been known for the quality of its work and for the process of creating theatre and developing artists. We have a passionate Board that is enthusiastic about the next chapter of Be, and a “Framily” (Friends/Family) of artists in San Angelo who know that Be gives them the support they need to do their work. I look forward to continuing the legacy that Elena started, grew, and nurtured at Be while initiating a new commitment to welcoming and inspiring our whole community,” Timmer said.



According to Be Theatre, Timmer will be the second Artistic Director in Be Theatre’s 10-year history.

Timmer graduated from Angelo State with her degrees in Theatre and Communication. Timmer has been involved in the Concho Valley Community in a number of different roles, including the Concho Valley Community Action Agency where she organized and hosted outreach programs across multiple counties.



“I welcome Sidney into her new role at Be and as my partner in moving Be into its next chapter. I was blown away by her vision for the company. She’ll continue what Elena has started, and we will build new partnerships with artists and community members. Together, we are looking forward to the storytelling that Be will bring to the Concho Valley community,” Be Theatre Business Administrator Keli Osborn said.



Timmer’s first task as artistic director will be to oversee the 2022/2023 season.