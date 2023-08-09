SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller came to the Concho Valley to talk about farm policies on Tuesday evening, August 8, 2023.

Miller was the keynote speaker during a dinner held by the Texas Farm Bureau at Ambrose Church in Wall.

“The Farm Bureau is the heartbeat of agriculture,” Miller said. “There is no other organization that drives ag policy more than the Farm Bureau. They’re the 800-pound gorilla in the room when it comes to politics. I was once a board member of the Farm Bureau myself, so I appreciate the Farm Bureau looking out for the farmers.”

The Texas Farm Bureau has close to half a million members in Texas and advocates for farmers and ranchers across the state in the Texas Legislature and Washington, D.C.