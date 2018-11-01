Shopping Online And Donating to Charities of Your Choice Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - Shopping online and donating to charity is one deal that can't be beat.

The Executive Director of Open Arms Rape Crisis Center, Karla Payne, "you sign up to be a member, and it is free, and so whenever you go online and you shop at a store that is also a member of iGive, we'll just automatically deduct a percentage of what you spend and it goes to that charity."

iGive.com gives charities unrestricted funds for use such as building repairs.

"And, you know, if somebody needs a new desk, or we need some more furniture, sometimes even craft things, because we do some art therapy as well, so it can go to materials and things like that too," says Payne.

The website has a promotional deal that is giving three dollars extra just for a member to not only sign up, but also keep their membership for 90 days.

"I emailed that out to everybody," says Payne. "And, you know, if a hundred new members join, that's three hundred dollars for us."

The executive director says she doesn't ever expect anything from anyone, so when she gets checks from iGive, she is grateful for the help.

"You know, if you get a lot of people donating to the same place then it can add up, and, yes every little bit helps," says Payne.

The site is beneficial to companies, as well, because companies are able to choose their percentages. A store like Wal-Mart chose one point six percent and you can get on their website directly.