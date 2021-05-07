ShopLocal: Last minute Mother’s Day gift ideas

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Reminder! Mother’s Day is May 9, 2021.

If you haven’t been able to find the perfect gift yet, here is a guide! These shops are all locally owned and operated so you’ll also be stimulating the Concho Valley’s economy with your purchases.

Holland’s Fine Jewelry

“Hot items for mothers day 2021: We do have with the Pandora line some great sets they put together at promo prices. So, we have several of those left and you can go through and kind of build your own and make it really personalized for her the kiddos can come in and get involved and pick out their favorites. It’s a sweet deal. We have our diamond necklaces that have been a big hit for us this year. Little diamond earrings, bracelets, the smart caviar watches for your apple watch lots of accent pieces in silver and gold we try to make the options endless but we do have some favorites we can guide you to for what would be best for your mama,” Evyn Higgins with Holland’s Fine Jewelry said.

You can never go wrong with something shiny but, when is the last day to shop?

“Saturday 10 to 4 for the procrastinators, we’ll be here for you don’t worry. we’re here to help, you’re not late until about 4:30 on Saturday then we might be a little late after that,” Higgins said.





Old Town Books

If your mom is more of a bookworm, Old Town Books will also be open Mother’s Day weekend. they’ve got a special table just for mom, a 40 percent off table, and yes they will gift wrap it for you….for free.









Shirley Floral

If your mom is fan of flowers, Shirley’s just got a fresh shipment and are working to get bouquets built and perfected for mom’s special day. they’ll even be open on Sunday.

Memory Vault

“At Memory Vault you can make tons of memories for a really, really reasonable price with all our walls here. Over 18 different walls and rooms that you can use to take pictures with mom so it’s definitely a great place to come,” Travis Cuellar, co-owner of Memory Vault said.

Memory Vault located at 8 E. Concho Street in downtown San Angelo and will also be open this weekend. Walk ins are welcome on Saturday but you will have to reserve tickets on Sunday.

“Everybody is welcome, all ages. 0-5 are free with an adult purchase, 6-12 are 10 dollars and adults 13 and over are 20 dollars,” Cuellar said.

Sunset Mall

Sunset Mall will be open this weekend and features several locally owned boutiques and shops.

Hours of operation for this weekend are Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For a full list of stores inside of Sunset Mall, click here.