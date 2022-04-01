SAN ANGELO, Texas — A reported shooting at Lone Star Beef Processing in San Angelo prompted an evacuation of all employees Friday morning.

Officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the facility on Friday morning, April 1, 2022, in response to a call for a gunshot victim.

According to reporting on the scene, officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds, one of them self-inflicted.

A witness told Concho Valley Homepage staff the shooter was a male employee who shot a female employee and then shot himself. The two were reportedly in a relationship.

Both people were transported to Shannon Medical Center. There is no word yet on the status of either patient.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.