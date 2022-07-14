SAN ANGELO, Texas – Two westbound lanes at the 4400 block of Sherwood Way are currently closed due to a motor vehicle accident on Thursday, July 14th at approximately 3:47 p.m. according to the San Angelo Police Department. One eastbound lane has also been closed.

Citizens are being asked to avoid the area located in front of Tinseltown.

Crash on Sherwood Way, front view of white Dodge Charger with Toyota Highlander in the background.

Crash on Sherwood Way, view of both white Dodge Charger and Toyota Highlander

Crash on Sherwood Way, side view of white Dodge Charger.

According to officers on the scene, the white Toyota Highlander was exiting a private drive after failing to yield to the right of way, causing the collision with the white Dodge Charger that was traveling eastbound on Sherwood Way.

No injuries were reported.