SAN ANGELO, Texas – Two westbound lanes at the 4400 block of Sherwood Way are currently closed due to a motor vehicle accident on Thursday, July 14th at approximately 3:47 p.m. according to the San Angelo Police Department. One eastbound lane has also been closed.

Citizens are being asked to avoid the area located in front of Tinseltown.

  • Crash on Sherwood Way, front view of white Dodge Charger with Toyota Highlander in the background.
  • Crash on Sherwood Way, view of both white Dodge Charger and Toyota Highlander
  • Crash on Sherwood Way, side view of white Dodge Charger.

According to officers on the scene, the white Toyota Highlander was exiting a private drive after failing to yield to the right of way, causing the collision with the white Dodge Charger that was traveling eastbound on Sherwood Way.

No injuries were reported.