SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office recognized new employees and recently promoted officers in a formal ceremony on December 5, 2023.

District Judge Carmen Dusek spoke at the event and delivered an inspiring message of leadership, service, and responsibility to the public.

Those receiving promotions were recognized as follows:

Corrections Major Beth Mull

Patrol Sergeant Chase Webster

Investigator Sergeant Rachelle Farmer

Courthouse Security Sergeant David Skelton

Patrol Corporal Manuel Zavala

Corrections Lieutenant Ashley Lozano

Corrections Sergeant Thomas Woods

Corrections Corporal Austin Woods

Courthouse Security Deputy Renea Gearheart

Clerk II Ruth Compton

Assistant Crisis Intervention Unit Coordinator Christina Lujan

“Congratulations to these dedicated folks who work diligently every day to keep San Angelo and Tom Green County a great place to live!,” said TGCS.