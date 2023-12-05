SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office recognized new employees and recently promoted officers in a formal ceremony on December 5, 2023.
District Judge Carmen Dusek spoke at the event and delivered an inspiring message of leadership, service, and responsibility to the public.
Those receiving promotions were recognized as follows:
- Corrections Major Beth Mull
- Patrol Sergeant Chase Webster
- Investigator Sergeant Rachelle Farmer
- Courthouse Security Sergeant David Skelton
- Patrol Corporal Manuel Zavala
- Corrections Lieutenant Ashley Lozano
- Corrections Sergeant Thomas Woods
- Corrections Corporal Austin Woods
- Courthouse Security Deputy Renea Gearheart
- Clerk II Ruth Compton
- Assistant Crisis Intervention Unit Coordinator Christina Lujan
“Congratulations to these dedicated folks who work diligently every day to keep San Angelo and Tom Green County a great place to live!,” said TGCS.