SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Animal Shelter asked for the community’s help on Friday, Oct. 6, in finding a home for six dogs at risk of euthanization.

According to a Facebook post made by the City of San Angelo, the San Angelo Animal Shelter is currently housing 178 dogs as of Oct. 6, just two short of its 180-dog maximum capacity. If the six dogs are not adopted, fostered or transferred to another rescue facility by 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, they will be euthanized.

Below is a list of the six dogs at risk of euthanization:

Choco, a Labrador mix

Caty, a Bulldog mix

Bynoe, an Australian Shepherd mix

Landy, an Australian Shepherd mix

Kiwi, a Hound mix

Dora, a Cattle Dog mix

To adopt or foster a shelter animal, visit cvpaws.org. For a full list of the San Angelo Animal Shelter’s pets, visit 24petconnect.com.

October is also Pitbull Awareness Month. Concho Valley PAWS is offering free adoptions for Pitbulls throughout the month to commemorate the occasion.