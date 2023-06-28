SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the City of San Angelo, the Shelter had an intake of five puppies which, if not adopted or fostered soon, could lead to the euthanasia of other dogs.

As of Tuesday, June 27, the San Angelo Animal Shelter reached its capacity putting the shelter at a maximum of 180 dogs onsite. The shelter must be under 180 dogs at all times. Adoptions, fostering and transport are urgently needed.

The five puppies will not be up for euthanasia but other dogs could be if the capacity is not lowered under 180.

View available shelter pets at 24petconnect.com. To adopt or foster, visit cvpaws.org.