SAN ANGELO, Texas – At the 2nd Saturday at the Railway Museum on June 11th, a new fiberglass sheep will be unveiled at the historic Santa Fe Depot in San Angelo at 11 a.m.

This new sheep, “SanAngeLoki”, was sponsored by past board member and Sterling City Mayor Lane Horwood. SanAngeLoki is a name that refers to the members and fanatics of the Railway Museum of San Angelo according to a release from Downtown San Angelo Incorporated.

Artist Shaydee Watson shares she wanted this sculpture to stand out from the others that are around San Angelo.

“There are so many beautiful sheep in San Angelo, but I wanted it to be different and engaging,” said Watson.

Watson says that this new sheep embraces the history of the Railway Museum and is also interactive for those that participate in the museum’s hide-and-seek activities.

“I created items related to the Railway Museum for a seek-and-find,” Watson said. “For example, there are three train tickets on the sheep to actual places you would have traveled in the early 1900s.”