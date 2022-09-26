SAN ANGELO, Texas — Another store, another sheep. Downtown San Angelo has announced the unveiling of sheep No. 106 at the brand new Chipotle on Tuesday, Sept. 27th.

Gabriel Luckey was specifically chosen from a list of 10 artists to design the artwork of the sheep. He was given free realm to paint the sheep based on his own artistic abilities and we must say, this sheep stands out in the flock. The design of the sheep is full of bright and fun vibrant colors that can’t be missed. Release from Downtown San Angelo

The sheep can be seen in front of Chipotle located at 1702 Knickerbocker Road. The sheep is scheduled to be unveiled at 10:15 a.m. with the store set to open its doors to the public at 10:45 a.m.