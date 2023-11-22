SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo residents, beware: That phone call might be for more than just your health care.

In a social media post released on Monday, Nov. 20, the Shannon Medical Center warned locals that a caller using a phone number “with Shannon Medical identification” is impersonating the organization in an attempt to scam victims out of sensitive personal information.

“Please do not give any personal ID information over the phone, including social security numbers, credit card information or your home address,” Shannon Medical Center said in the post.

The phone number used by the scammer is 325-747-1128 and is not actually used by any personnel from Shannon Medical Center or Shannon Clinic. Anyone with questions or concerns about a phone call that appears to be from Shannon may contact Shannon Medical Center at 325-747-2080.