SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon is inviting members from the local healthcare community to the beginning of the Katie Artnak Lecture Series that is set to make its debut Dec. 1 at the San Angelo Performing Arts Center, Brooks and Bates Theatre located at 82 Gillis St where Christmas-themed drinks and desserts will be served following the event.

This year’s featured speaker is Dr. Ira Bycock, the founder of the Institute for Human Caring at Providence St. Joseph Health, as well as active Professor Emeritus of Medicine and Community & Family Medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

The namesake of the lecture series, Katie Artnak served the West Texas region for nearly 30 years in various roles including a professor of nursing at Angelo State University and Ethics Consultant & Chair of the Hospital Ethics Committee at Shannon Medical Center. The Katie Artnak Ethics Lecture Series was created to educate physicians, nurses, clergy, attorneys, students, and community leaders in current healthcare issues. In an effort to honor her, this lecture series will be offered every other year in the month of December