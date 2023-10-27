SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Shannon Medical Center is ringing in the opening of the new Shannon Cancer Center with a celebration, and all of San Angelo is invited to attend.

The celebration plans were announced on Shannon’s Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 27, alongside a small teaser as to what will be going on that day.

“Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and beverages as you tour our new comprehensive Cancer Center, visit with our experts and learn about the services available for our patients,” Shannon’s post said.

The cancer center’s new location is located at 131 E. Beauregard Ave., near the Shannon Clinic Lab and Shannon Clinic Pediatrics buildings. Parking will be available in the adjacent parking garage or in the lot directly in front of the center.

The new cancer center building is home to state-of-the-art equipment and treatment options and will be staffed by trusted specialists and medical oncologists. According to the Shannon Cancer Center’s website, the building is outfitted with the following amenities to help patients throughout their treatment:

28 outpatient chemotherapy chair stations, with each station equipped with a personal entertainment unit/television

2 Image Guidance Linear Accelerators

Fully-staffed on-site pharmacy

Patient education center

Clinical and financial patient navigation services

On-site supportive care, including social work and registered dietitians

For more information about the new location and the upcoming opening celebration, visit the cancer center’s website.