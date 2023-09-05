SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Shannon South Hospital, formerly known as San Angelo Community Medical Center, announced on Sept. 5, that it will be hosting a ‘belly button’ pickup event for former patients.

Those who gave birth at San Angelo Community Medical Center from 2001 to 2008 will be able to collect their child’s button on select dates in September at Shannon South Hospital. These dates are:

Sept. 11 through 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 through 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors who are picking up a “belly button” must enter through the Williams Family Center entrance at 3501 Knickerbocker and ask the volunteer desk for assistance.

According to a press release from Shannon, the “belly button” program was part of the obstetrics program at SACMC for several years.

Parents would receive an honorary ceramic “belly button” with their child’s name at the time of birth for a keepsake. The matching button would be placed on display in the Belly Button Gardne at SACMC.

Through this event, parents will get the opportunity to receive mementos of their child’s birth at SACMC from 2001 to 2008. Buttons from other years were distributed at previous events.