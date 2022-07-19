SAN ANGELO, Texas — LASIK has become increasingly popular among both physicians and patients. LASIK is a modified version of photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) in which the excimer laser is used to alter the shape of the cornea by treating beneath a thin laser vision correction is now done by LASIK, and over one million eyes are treated annually.

Daniel Lui, MD, and Matthew Goldman, MD, perform LASIK, PRK, astigmatic keratotomy (AK) and other refractive procedures quickly and conveniently in the Shannon Laser Eye Center.

Patients are able to reduce or eliminate their need to wear glasses or contact lenses. Laser vision procedures can be performed on both eyes in a matter of minutes with rapid visual recovery following the procedure. Utilizing the accuracy and precision of the excimer laser, the shape of the cornea is changed to improve the way light is focused, or refracted by the eye.

In less than 60 seconds, pulses of high-energy light from the laser reshape the cornea. By adjusting the pattern of the laser beam, it is possible to treat high levels of nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism. Higher-order aberrations can now be measured using the VISX WaveScan and treated with the advanced VISX Custom Vue treatment.

The procedure is performed using eye drop anesthesia. Healing is rapid, and most patients return to their normal activities within one or two days.

