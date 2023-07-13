SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Twenty-three students from around the Concho Valley are getting the chance to participate in a week-long medical camp with Shannon during the week of July 10.

Students participated in educational lectures clinical rotations, skills activities, and more each day from 8 am to 4 pm.

Medial camp student Jonathan Baca shared, “I love the program. It’s gotten me able to see a lot I wouldn’t be able to see and that’s the main benefit of this is cause a lot of students, they think they want to go into the medical program but they have no idea how to get first-hand experience.”

Physicians say they hope this camp will peak interest in students who are looking to enter the medical field.

“We are trying to get them like multiple points of view, there is so many areas of health care you can go into,” said Shannon Anesthesiologist Jonathan Gipson. “We really try to send a message to the kids that if you pursue medicine there are just hundreds of doors that will open for you.”

This is the first camp of its kind in the Concho Valley and Shannon hopes to gain more momentum next year to include more students.