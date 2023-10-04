SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Day one of Shannon Medical Center’s three-day drive-thru clinic saw patients from across the Concho Valley stop by for a flu shot on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The clinic, which is taking place on the Shannon South campus parking lot at 3605 Executive Drive, offers Concho Valley residents a chance to stay up-to-date on their flu vaccinations just in time for the flu season.

“This is a normal flu vaccine we get and have had for many, many years. It’s not new, the technology has been around for a long time,” Dr. Doug Schultz, Shannon Clinic’s chief medical officer, said. “They do upgrade the type of viruses to hopefully predict the ones that are going to hit this winter, so there’s four different variants in this vaccine.”

Shannon encourages all who wish to attend to bring their insurance cards if they have one. If not charged to insurance, a standard flu shot costs $35, and a high-dose shot costs $80.

“It’s a killed vaccine so it’s very safe,” Schultz said. “No side effects, except for maybe a sore arm.”

The clinic will last until Friday, Oct. 6, and will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone 6 months and older is welcome to receive vaccinations.