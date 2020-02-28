Shannon health system named 2019 Bill Aston award recipient

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Shannon health system was recently named as the recipient of the 2019 Bill Aston award.

This was due to quality in the non-teaching hospital category. The Shannon medical system put in an application for the Bill Aston award based on their care coordination program. The care coordination program was started back in 2014, eventually partnering with Angelo State University. Nurses and community health workers now work in teams, helping patients from home in order to reduce their chronic health conditions.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity,” Shannon care coordination program manager Sandra Morales said. “We’re very pleased, very happy. There’s a lot of teamwork that goes into this. We’re very happy that we can represent our partners in our community including ASU. You know, we couldn’t have done this without their partnership and their help.”