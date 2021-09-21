Shannon Airmed Teams awarded CAMTS accreditation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) is proud to announce that Shannon AirMed, a rotorwing and fixed wing service, was again awarded accreditation on July 24, 2021, according to a release from Shannon Medical Center on Tuesday.

AirMed provides highly skilled flight nurse/paramedic teams to care for adult and pediatric patients. Shannon AirMed1 provides 24-hour emergency care for area hospitals in counties across West Texas.

The aircraft have extensive life-support equipment to provide care for patients in life-threatening or emergency conditions. The CAMTS accreditation is valid for three years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story