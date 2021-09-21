Shannon Airmed Teams awarded CAMTS accreditation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) is proud to announce that Shannon AirMed, a rotorwing and fixed wing service, was again awarded accreditation on July 24, 2021, according to a release from Shannon Medical Center on Tuesday.

AirMed provides highly skilled flight nurse/paramedic teams to care for adult and pediatric patients. Shannon AirMed1 provides 24-hour emergency care for area hospitals in counties across West Texas.

The aircraft have extensive life-support equipment to provide care for patients in life-threatening or emergency conditions. The CAMTS accreditation is valid for three years.