SAN ANGELO, Texas – Twelfth Night, an annual production by Shakespeare on the Concho, will be hosting its opening night on Friday, June 3rd in the Black Box Theatre.

Directed by Jon Mark Hogg, this PG-13 production features Viola who washes up on the shores in Illyria.

In an effort to survive, she disguises herself as a man and goes off to find workComedy ensues as love is misplaced, identities are mistaken, and fools are made out of the vainest of men! Be Theatre, San Angelo Performing Arts Center

Performances will begin June 3rd at 7:30 p.m. with others on Saturday, June 4th at 7:30 p.m., and a matinee Sunday, June 5th at 2:00 p.m.

The production will continue Thursday, June 9th at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 10th at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 11th at 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Be Theatre website.