Severe weather chances for the Concho Valley tonight

SAN ANGELO, TX (KLST/KSAN) - ----AFTERNOON WEATHER UPDATE, 3:19 PM BY KSAN METEOROLOGIST CHRIS RAMIREZ----

We are tracking the severe weather potential that is expected Tuesday night lasting through Wednesday morning for portions of the Concho Valley.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Concho Valley under a MARGINAL RISK for severe thunderstorms (1 out of 5) with the main threats being large hail, damaging winds, and a few spin ups that could potentially cause a tornado.

Tonight

Current models are hinting that storms will flare up from San Angelo to north of town mainly affecting our northern counties from Sterling City to Ballinger. San Angelo could see rain and a few thunderstorms as well

Unfortunately the atmosphere will be become more unstable in the overnight hours causing thunderstorms to flare up with a disturbance moving through west central Texas.

Timing

Take a look at the hourly Futurecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning:

----MORNING WEATHER UPDATE, 10:54 AM BY KLST METEOROLOGIST TABAN SHARIFI----

The Concho Valley is watching chances for severe weather tonight. We have a "Slight" and "Marginal" risk in store.

Our main hazards will be large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, localized flash flooding, and deadly lightning.

Main Hazards

Main Hazards

The timing of these storms will be mostly overnight and remaining to our northern counties. But, for the early morning as you are heading out for your morning commute there will be a continued chance for storms to move further south.

Futurecast