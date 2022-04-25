SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Tom Green County until 9:00 a.m. Monday morning, April 25, 2022.

According to advisories issued by the National Weather Service in San Angelo, severe thunderstorm warnings for central Tom Green County and east central Irion County include the hazard of half-dollar sized hail and winds of up to 58 miles per hour.

Storms are expected to move through Knickerbocker at 8:45 a.m. and Tankersley at 8:50 a.m.

The NWS urges people in the area to take shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.