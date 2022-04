SAN ANGELO, Texas – The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for areas of Tom Green and surrounding counties until 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 24th.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning is issued for south-central Tom Green County, northwestern Schleicher County, and southeastern Irion County.

The storm will track south of Mertzon and west of Christoval with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.