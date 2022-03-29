SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Tom Green County on Tuesday night, March 29, 2022.

Severe thunderstorms with winds of up to 60 miles per hour and a possibility of nickel-sized hail are expected to travel through parts of San Angelo. The severe storm warning will last until 11:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for large parts of West Central Texas until 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

