SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A line of storms moving through the Concho Valley on Monday morning can potentially bring severe winds, according to a forecast issued by the National Weather Service.

Courtesy: National Weather Service San Angelo

In a forecast published early Monday morning, January 2024, the National Weather Service of San Angelo issued a wind advisory, warning that morning storms could be accompanied by wind gusts as high as 60mph.

While rain is expected to dissipate by midday, high winds are forecast to continue throughout the day with gusts from 25mph to 55mph possible.