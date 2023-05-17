SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Every year, the City Council is supposed to review fees and makes updates based on factors such as inflation, changes in processes, and other related expenses that affect the cost of providing services to the public. A majority of the initial proposed fees have shown an increase in price.

Proposed changes must be submitted during the annual fee review process and are to be included in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget going into effect on October 1st. For the past three years, the fee review process has been postponed because of the impact of COVID on the community until now.

During the May 17 City Council Meeting Mayor Brenda Gunter said, ” I think our vote on this to have 100 percent cost recovery by 2025 is unrealistic because we can not with all that’s going on in the economy and the new appraisals, can not possibly add insult to injury.”

The newly proposed fees have a financial impact of $776,164 for the FY2023-24 budget. There have been increases in fees for Lake Nasworthy, Parks, Nature Center, the Texas Bank Sports Complex, Recreation, Civic Events, Fairmount Cemetery, Fire Department, Planning, Code Compliance and Permits/Inspections.

According to the City Manager, Daniel Valenzuela, at this time most of the fees are being covered by the city’s general fund and current fees are far behind what they should cost today. Traci Cartwright, Budget Analyst, said the general fund is currently covering 1.5 million dollars of a 2.5 million dollar budget.

In response, Mayor Gunter pointed out that the increase in fees should be reasonable based on the percent increase in the fees, calling the initial proposed rate of increase aggressive.

Civic Events fees were passed 6-0, the Fire Department fees passed 6-0, Parks and Recreation fees passed 6-0 with some exceptions. Planning Permits, Fairmount Cemetery and Code Compliance are still under review.

Of the 140 total fees listed below, 139 of the initial fees have a proposed increase, 42 fees have doubled in the proposed price or more, eight new fees have been proposed and 19 fees have been removed.

To watch the full conversation regarding the proposed recreation and planning fees go here.

Editors note: Theses fees are still subject to review and only reflect the initial proposed fees shown to the City Council on May 17, 2023, recorded in the Report to Mayor and City Council

Lake Nasworthy

Fee NameCurrent Service FeeProposed Service Fee
Daily Entrance (Resident)35
Daily Entrance (Non-Res65
Annual Entrance2030
Annual Entrance (65+)1020
Annual Entrance (Handi)1020
Lake Camping Fee (Resident)610
Lake Camping Fee (Non-Res)1210

Parks

Fee NameCurrent Service FeeProposed Service Fee
Park Rentals5060
Pavilion Rental1520
Visitor Center Grounds50 60

Nature Center

Fee Name
Current Service FeeProposed Service Fee
Nature Center – Bday Parties80100
Nature Center – Bday Party Add15
Nature Center – Admission 13+35
Nature Center – Admission 4-1223
Nature Center – Offsite Tour75125
Nature Center – Onsite Tour Ad.12
Nature Center – Onsite Tour 256080
Nature Center Family5060

Texas Bank Sports Complex

Fee Name
Current Service FeeProposed Service Fee
TBSC Field Rental7585
TBSC Field Rental Hourly1015
TBSC Field Rental Lights81100
TBSC Field Rental Lights Hourly2530
TBSC – SA Girls Fast Pitch500600

Recreation

Fee Name
Current Service FeeProposed Service Fee
Baseball Fields – Lighted15
Baseball Fields – Unimproved13
Basketball – Adult League250275
Basketball – Youth & Individual6080
Basketball-Youth, Team with uni550600
Basketball – Youth Regional150175
Carl Ray Gym Rental2530
Flag Football – Youth Leagu (p)6080
Flag Football- Youth Early Reg.5565
Flag Football- Youth Late Reg.80100
Flag Football- Youth Preseason100175
Carl Ray Rental2530
Softball – Adult League325350
Softball – Resale (1 ball)67
Softball – Resale (6 balls)3040
Softball – Resale (12 balls)5575
Summer Camp – Registration4550
Summer Camp Weekly Fee6575
Summer Camp Holding Fee2025
Summer Camp Track8090
Volleyball – Youth Team300325
Volleyball – Youth Team Jerseys360380
Volleyball – Adult League190225
Pier Lake Nasworthy150
Restroom Trailer575

Civic Events

Fee NameCurrent Services FeeProposed Services Fee
El Paseo – Electrical Hookup2550
El Paseo – Grounds50100
El Paseo – Base Rate100200
Ticketed Events $5 and Under.501
Farmers Market – Base Rate50125
Foster Coliseum – Non-Ticketed1,2502,000
Foster Coliseum – Ticketed1,7502,500
Non-commercial, Non-ticketed1,0001,750
McNease – Ticketed Events2,5003,000
McNease – Convention2,2502,750
McNease – Base Rate2,0002,500
McNease – Kitchen Fee100200
McNease Rental – Ballroom1,5002,000
McNease Rental -Ballroom Ticket1,6502,150
McNease Rental -Ballroom Convention1,5002,000
McNease Ballroom One-Third Rate500750
Ballroom Two-Third Base Rate1,0001,500
McNease – North Meeting Room600850
McNease – North One-Third Room200300
McNease – North Two-Third Room400400
McNease Entire Upstairs Room400500
McNease Single Upstairs Room200300
City Hall East Mezzanine200250
Pecan Creek – Weekends350600
Pecan Creek – Weekdays250400
River Stage – Base Rate5001,000
River Stage – Ticketed Rate1,0002,000
Additional Staffing1520

Fairmount Cemetery

Fee NameCurrent Services FeeProposed Services Fee
Concrete Box600795
Concrete Vault675895
Opening & Closing Infant300500
Outside Container Setting100200
Burial Opening & Closing500700
Lot Transfer Fee75150
Marker Survey Fee100150
OT- Hourly175250
OT – Weekend325500
Grave Opening175500
Set up – Second Tent150500
Set up – Tent300500

Fire Department

Fee NameCurrent Services FeeProposed Services Fee
Standby400500
Standby extra hr100125

Planning

Fee NameCurrent Services FeeProposed Services Fee
D&HR, Admin195120
Admin. Amendment13080
Surcharge for non-digital0120
Site Plan Review, resubmission0280
ROW Encroachment, Administrative0130
Sidewalk Waiver075
Development Plan fee075

Code Compliance

Fee NameCurrent Services FeeProposed Services Fee
12yd Dump Truck Load573650
Mowing Services (Small Acreage)45175
Tractor Mows45175
Limousine License – Renewal1020

Permits and Inspections

Fee NameCurrent Services FeeProposed Services Fee
Demolition-Accessory Structures3070
Demolition-Commercial115175
Demolition-Residential5595
CO – Minor Alterations170300
CO – No Alterations105195
CO – Multiple Inspections495890
CO – Temporary (Commercial)100135
CO – Temporary (Residential)5070
Approach – Commercial5595
Approach – Residential3070
Approach – Curb Cuts ROW530
FO – New Residence5595
FO – Accessory Residential4085
Swimming Pool-In Ground Res4075
Swimming Pool-Above Ground Res3570
Swimming Pool-Commercial7590
Electrical4070
Electrical-Renovation (2+ insp)5060
Plumbing4075
Plumbing – Small Fixtures310
Plumbing – Large Fixtures7.515
Mechanical4075
Mechanical – Voucher2035
Mechanical – Ventahood2560
Sign – Billboards165285
Sign – Wall50105
Sign – Freestanding 2-50 sq ft60115
Sign – Freestanding 2-50 sq ft70120
Sign – Portable4075
Temporary Tent4085
Inspection Fee – Overtime4260
Inspection Fee – Convenience2560
Non-digital Submission0100
Residential:
Base fee50140
Living Area (heated)0.130.20
Accessory (unheated)0.10.15
Remodel0.050.15
Examples:
Residential #1 (1,818 sqft)268.22473.4
Residential #2 (2,674 sqft)368.34626
Residential #3 (4,448 sqft)580.09949.35
Commercial:
Base fee100125
Addt. per $1,000 in valuation57
Examples:
Commercial #1 ($50,000)350475
Commercial #2 ($250,000)13401861
Commercial #3 ($500,000)25903611