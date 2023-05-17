SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Every year, the City Council is supposed to review fees and makes updates based on factors such as inflation, changes in processes, and other related expenses that affect the cost of providing services to the public. A majority of the initial proposed fees have shown an increase in price.

Proposed changes must be submitted during the annual fee review process and are to be included in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget going into effect on October 1st. For the past three years, the fee review process has been postponed because of the impact of COVID on the community until now.

During the May 17 City Council Meeting Mayor Brenda Gunter said, ” I think our vote on this to have 100 percent cost recovery by 2025 is unrealistic because we can not with all that’s going on in the economy and the new appraisals, can not possibly add insult to injury.”

The newly proposed fees have a financial impact of $776,164 for the FY2023-24 budget. There have been increases in fees for Lake Nasworthy, Parks, Nature Center, the Texas Bank Sports Complex, Recreation, Civic Events, Fairmount Cemetery, Fire Department, Planning, Code Compliance and Permits/Inspections.

According to the City Manager, Daniel Valenzuela, at this time most of the fees are being covered by the city’s general fund and current fees are far behind what they should cost today. Traci Cartwright, Budget Analyst, said the general fund is currently covering 1.5 million dollars of a 2.5 million dollar budget.

In response, Mayor Gunter pointed out that the increase in fees should be reasonable based on the percent increase in the fees, calling the initial proposed rate of increase aggressive.

Civic Events fees were passed 6-0, the Fire Department fees passed 6-0, Parks and Recreation fees passed 6-0 with some exceptions. Planning Permits, Fairmount Cemetery and Code Compliance are still under review.

Of the 140 total fees listed below, 139 of the initial fees have a proposed increase, 42 fees have doubled in the proposed price or more, eight new fees have been proposed and 19 fees have been removed.

Editors note: Theses fees are still subject to review and only reflect the initial proposed fees shown to the City Council on May 17, 2023, recorded in the Report to Mayor and City Council

Lake Nasworthy

Fee Name Current Service Fee Proposed Service Fee Daily Entrance (Resident) 3 5 Daily Entrance (Non-Res 6 5 Annual Entrance 20 30 Annual Entrance (65+) 10 20 Annual Entrance (Handi) 10 20 Lake Camping Fee (Resident) 6 10 Lake Camping Fee (Non-Res) 12 10

Parks

Fee Name Current Service Fee Proposed Service Fee Park Rentals 50 60 Pavilion Rental 15 20 Visitor Center Grounds 50 60

Nature Center

Fee Name

Current Service Fee Proposed Service Fee Nature Center – Bday Parties 80 100 Nature Center – Bday Party Add 1 5 Nature Center – Admission 13+ 3 5 Nature Center – Admission 4-12 2 3 Nature Center – Offsite Tour 75 125 Nature Center – Onsite Tour Ad. 1 2 Nature Center – Onsite Tour 25 60 80 Nature Center Family 50 60

Texas Bank Sports Complex

Fee Name

Current Service Fee Proposed Service Fee TBSC Field Rental 75 85 TBSC Field Rental Hourly 10 15 TBSC Field Rental Lights 81 100 TBSC Field Rental Lights Hourly 25 30 TBSC – SA Girls Fast Pitch 500 600

Recreation

Fee Name

Current Service Fee Proposed Service Fee Baseball Fields – Lighted 1 5 Baseball Fields – Unimproved 1 3 Basketball – Adult League 250 275 Basketball – Youth & Individual 60 80 Basketball-Youth, Team with uni 550 600 Basketball – Youth Regional 150 175 Carl Ray Gym Rental 25 30 Flag Football – Youth Leagu (p) 60 80 Flag Football- Youth Early Reg. 55 65 Flag Football- Youth Late Reg. 80 100 Flag Football- Youth Preseason 100 175 Carl Ray Rental 25 30 Softball – Adult League 325 350 Softball – Resale (1 ball) 6 7 Softball – Resale (6 balls) 30 40 Softball – Resale (12 balls) 55 75 Summer Camp – Registration 45 50 Summer Camp Weekly Fee 65 75 Summer Camp Holding Fee 20 25 Summer Camp Track 80 90 Volleyball – Youth Team 300 325 Volleyball – Youth Team Jerseys 360 380 Volleyball – Adult League 190 225 Pier Lake Nasworthy – 150 Restroom Trailer – 575

Civic Events

Fee Name Current Services Fee Proposed Services Fee El Paseo – Electrical Hookup 25 50 El Paseo – Grounds 50 100 El Paseo – Base Rate 100 200 Ticketed Events $5 and Under .50 1 Farmers Market – Base Rate 50 125 Foster Coliseum – Non-Ticketed 1,250 2,000 Foster Coliseum – Ticketed 1,750 2,500 Non-commercial, Non-ticketed 1,000 1,750 McNease – Ticketed Events 2,500 3,000 McNease – Convention 2,250 2,750 McNease – Base Rate 2,000 2,500 McNease – Kitchen Fee 100 200 McNease Rental – Ballroom 1,500 2,000 McNease Rental -Ballroom Ticket 1,650 2,150 McNease Rental -Ballroom Convention 1,500 2,000 McNease Ballroom One-Third Rate 500 750 Ballroom Two-Third Base Rate 1,000 1,500 McNease – North Meeting Room 600 850 McNease – North One-Third Room 200 300 McNease – North Two-Third Room 400 400 McNease Entire Upstairs Room 400 500 McNease Single Upstairs Room 200 300 City Hall East Mezzanine 200 250 Pecan Creek – Weekends 350 600 Pecan Creek – Weekdays 250 400 River Stage – Base Rate 500 1,000 River Stage – Ticketed Rate 1,000 2,000 Additional Staffing 15 20

Fairmount Cemetery

Fee Name Current Services Fee Proposed Services Fee Concrete Box 600 795 Concrete Vault 675 895 Opening & Closing Infant 300 500 Outside Container Setting 100 200 Burial Opening & Closing 500 700 Lot Transfer Fee 75 150 Marker Survey Fee 100 150 OT- Hourly 175 250 OT – Weekend 325 500 Grave Opening 175 500 Set up – Second Tent 150 500 Set up – Tent 300 500

Fire Department

Fee Name Current Services Fee Proposed Services Fee Standby 400 500 Standby extra hr 100 125

Planning

Fee Name Current Services Fee Proposed Services Fee D&HR, Admin 195 120 Admin. Amendment 130 80 Surcharge for non-digital 0 120 Site Plan Review, resubmission 0 280 ROW Encroachment, Administrative 0 130 Sidewalk Waiver 0 75 Development Plan fee 0 75

Code Compliance

Fee Name Current Services Fee Proposed Services Fee 12yd Dump Truck Load 573 650 Mowing Services (Small Acreage) 45 175 Tractor Mows 45 175 Limousine License – Renewal 10 20

Permits and Inspections