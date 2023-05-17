SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Every year, the City Council is supposed to review fees and makes updates based on factors such as inflation, changes in processes, and other related expenses that affect the cost of providing services to the public. A majority of the initial proposed fees have shown an increase in price.
Proposed changes must be submitted during the annual fee review process and are to be included in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget going into effect on October 1st. For the past three years, the fee review process has been postponed because of the impact of COVID on the community until now.
During the May 17 City Council Meeting Mayor Brenda Gunter said, ” I think our vote on this to have 100 percent cost recovery by 2025 is unrealistic because we can not with all that’s going on in the economy and the new appraisals, can not possibly add insult to injury.”
The newly proposed fees have a financial impact of $776,164 for the FY2023-24 budget. There have been increases in fees for Lake Nasworthy, Parks, Nature Center, the Texas Bank Sports Complex, Recreation, Civic Events, Fairmount Cemetery, Fire Department, Planning, Code Compliance and Permits/Inspections.
According to the City Manager, Daniel Valenzuela, at this time most of the fees are being covered by the city’s general fund and current fees are far behind what they should cost today. Traci Cartwright, Budget Analyst, said the general fund is currently covering 1.5 million dollars of a 2.5 million dollar budget.
In response, Mayor Gunter pointed out that the increase in fees should be reasonable based on the percent increase in the fees, calling the initial proposed rate of increase aggressive.
Civic Events fees were passed 6-0, the Fire Department fees passed 6-0, Parks and Recreation fees passed 6-0 with some exceptions. Planning Permits, Fairmount Cemetery and Code Compliance are still under review.
Of the 140 total fees listed below, 139 of the initial fees have a proposed increase, 42 fees have doubled in the proposed price or more, eight new fees have been proposed and 19 fees have been removed.
To watch the full conversation regarding the proposed recreation and planning fees go here.
Editors note: Theses fees are still subject to review and only reflect the initial proposed fees shown to the City Council on May 17, 2023, recorded in the Report to Mayor and City Council
Lake Nasworthy
|Fee Name
|Current Service Fee
|Proposed Service Fee
|Daily Entrance (Resident)
|3
|5
|Daily Entrance (Non-Res
|6
|5
|Annual Entrance
|20
|30
|Annual Entrance (65+)
|10
|20
|Annual Entrance (Handi)
|10
|20
|Lake Camping Fee (Resident)
|6
|10
|Lake Camping Fee (Non-Res)
|12
|10
Parks
|Fee Name
|Current Service Fee
|Proposed Service Fee
|Park Rentals
|50
|60
|Pavilion Rental
|15
|20
|Visitor Center Grounds
|50
|60
Nature Center
|Fee Name
|Current Service Fee
|Proposed Service Fee
|Nature Center – Bday Parties
|80
|100
|Nature Center – Bday Party Add
|1
|5
|Nature Center – Admission 13+
|3
|5
|Nature Center – Admission 4-12
|2
|3
|Nature Center – Offsite Tour
|75
|125
|Nature Center – Onsite Tour Ad.
|1
|2
|Nature Center – Onsite Tour 25
|60
|80
|Nature Center Family
|50
|60
Texas Bank Sports Complex
|Fee Name
|Current Service Fee
|Proposed Service Fee
|TBSC Field Rental
|75
|85
|TBSC Field Rental Hourly
|10
|15
|TBSC Field Rental Lights
|81
|100
|TBSC Field Rental Lights Hourly
|25
|30
|TBSC – SA Girls Fast Pitch
|500
|600
Recreation
|Fee Name
|Current Service Fee
|Proposed Service Fee
|Baseball Fields – Lighted
|1
|5
|Baseball Fields – Unimproved
|1
|3
|Basketball – Adult League
|250
|275
|Basketball – Youth & Individual
|60
|80
|Basketball-Youth, Team with uni
|550
|600
|Basketball – Youth Regional
|150
|175
|Carl Ray Gym Rental
|25
|30
|Flag Football – Youth Leagu (p)
|60
|80
|Flag Football- Youth Early Reg.
|55
|65
|Flag Football- Youth Late Reg.
|80
|100
|Flag Football- Youth Preseason
|100
|175
|Carl Ray Rental
|25
|30
|Softball – Adult League
|325
|350
|Softball – Resale (1 ball)
|6
|7
|Softball – Resale (6 balls)
|30
|40
|Softball – Resale (12 balls)
|55
|75
|Summer Camp – Registration
|45
|50
|Summer Camp Weekly Fee
|65
|75
|Summer Camp Holding Fee
|20
|25
|Summer Camp Track
|80
|90
|Volleyball – Youth Team
|300
|325
|Volleyball – Youth Team Jerseys
|360
|380
|Volleyball – Adult League
|190
|225
|Pier Lake Nasworthy
|–
|150
|Restroom Trailer
|–
|575
Civic Events
|Fee Name
|Current Services Fee
|Proposed Services Fee
|El Paseo – Electrical Hookup
|25
|50
|El Paseo – Grounds
|50
|100
|El Paseo – Base Rate
|100
|200
|Ticketed Events $5 and Under
|.50
|1
|Farmers Market – Base Rate
|50
|125
|Foster Coliseum – Non-Ticketed
|1,250
|2,000
|Foster Coliseum – Ticketed
|1,750
|2,500
|Non-commercial, Non-ticketed
|1,000
|1,750
|McNease – Ticketed Events
|2,500
|3,000
|McNease – Convention
|2,250
|2,750
|McNease – Base Rate
|2,000
|2,500
|McNease – Kitchen Fee
|100
|200
|McNease Rental – Ballroom
|1,500
|2,000
|McNease Rental -Ballroom Ticket
|1,650
|2,150
|McNease Rental -Ballroom Convention
|1,500
|2,000
|McNease Ballroom One-Third Rate
|500
|750
|Ballroom Two-Third Base Rate
|1,000
|1,500
|McNease – North Meeting Room
|600
|850
|McNease – North One-Third Room
|200
|300
|McNease – North Two-Third Room
|400
|400
|McNease Entire Upstairs Room
|400
|500
|McNease Single Upstairs Room
|200
|300
|City Hall East Mezzanine
|200
|250
|Pecan Creek – Weekends
|350
|600
|Pecan Creek – Weekdays
|250
|400
|River Stage – Base Rate
|500
|1,000
|River Stage – Ticketed Rate
|1,000
|2,000
|Additional Staffing
|15
|20
Fairmount Cemetery
|Fee Name
|Current Services Fee
|Proposed Services Fee
|Concrete Box
|600
|795
|Concrete Vault
|675
|895
|Opening & Closing Infant
|300
|500
|Outside Container Setting
|100
|200
|Burial Opening & Closing
|500
|700
|Lot Transfer Fee
|75
|150
|Marker Survey Fee
|100
|150
|OT- Hourly
|175
|250
|OT – Weekend
|325
|500
|Grave Opening
|175
|500
|Set up – Second Tent
|150
|500
|Set up – Tent
|300
|500
Fire Department
|Fee Name
|Current Services Fee
|Proposed Services Fee
|Standby
|400
|500
|Standby extra hr
|100
|125
Planning
|Fee Name
|Current Services Fee
|Proposed Services Fee
|D&HR, Admin
|195
|120
|Admin. Amendment
|130
|80
|Surcharge for non-digital
|0
|120
|Site Plan Review, resubmission
|0
|280
|ROW Encroachment, Administrative
|0
|130
|Sidewalk Waiver
|0
|75
|Development Plan fee
|0
|75
Code Compliance
|Fee Name
|Current Services Fee
|Proposed Services Fee
|12yd Dump Truck Load
|573
|650
|Mowing Services (Small Acreage)
|45
|175
|Tractor Mows
|45
|175
|Limousine License – Renewal
|10
|20
Permits and Inspections
|Fee Name
|Current Services Fee
|Proposed Services Fee
|Demolition-Accessory Structures
|30
|70
|Demolition-Commercial
|115
|175
|Demolition-Residential
|55
|95
|CO – Minor Alterations
|170
|300
|CO – No Alterations
|105
|195
|CO – Multiple Inspections
|495
|890
|CO – Temporary (Commercial)
|100
|135
|CO – Temporary (Residential)
|50
|70
|Approach – Commercial
|55
|95
|Approach – Residential
|30
|70
|Approach – Curb Cuts ROW
|5
|30
|FO – New Residence
|55
|95
|FO – Accessory Residential
|40
|85
|Swimming Pool-In Ground Res
|40
|75
|Swimming Pool-Above Ground Res
|35
|70
|Swimming Pool-Commercial
|75
|90
|Electrical
|40
|70
|Electrical-Renovation (2+ insp)
|50
|60
|Plumbing
|40
|75
|Plumbing – Small Fixtures
|3
|10
|Plumbing – Large Fixtures
|7.5
|15
|Mechanical
|40
|75
|Mechanical – Voucher
|20
|35
|Mechanical – Ventahood
|25
|60
|Sign – Billboards
|165
|285
|Sign – Wall
|50
|105
|Sign – Freestanding 2-50 sq ft
|60
|115
|Sign – Freestanding 2-50 sq ft
|70
|120
|Sign – Portable
|40
|75
|Temporary Tent
|40
|85
|Inspection Fee – Overtime
|42
|60
|Inspection Fee – Convenience
|25
|60
|Non-digital Submission
|0
|100
|Residential:
|Base fee
|50
|140
|Living Area (heated)
|0.13
|0.20
|Accessory (unheated)
|0.1
|0.15
|Remodel
|0.05
|0.15
|Examples:
|Residential #1 (1,818 sqft)
|268.22
|473.4
|Residential #2 (2,674 sqft)
|368.34
|626
|Residential #3 (4,448 sqft)
|580.09
|949.35
|Commercial:
|Base fee
|100
|125
|Addt. per $1,000 in valuation
|5
|7
|Examples:
|Commercial #1 ($50,000)
|350
|475
|Commercial #2 ($250,000)
|1340
|1861
|Commercial #3 ($500,000)
|2590
|3611