Senior living assistant finds calling transporting the elderly Video

San Angelo, TX - In San Angelo one retirement community employee has found her calling serving seniors for the past 30 plus years. For over three decades now Sally Lugo has been serving seniors at Baptist Retirement Community. Lugo joined the senior living community as an aid and later applied for a position working in transportation.



In an interview with KLST and KSAN News, Lugo said, "it's been a wonderful experience, I enjoy doing what I do, their stories, where they come from - why they came here or chose to come here [...] that I'm here to serve them, if they need anything I'm here."



Lugo said the members she serves have quite a sense of humor and are very fun to be around. During rides, they will jokingly ask her if she will stop so they can get a tattoo, go to happy hour or on some other grand adventure. She makes a point to get to know each of them on an individual basis, learning their likes and dislikes, asking about their lives, listening to their stories, and inquiring about where they are from.



Florence McKinney, a community resident and former music missionary who often rides with Sally said, "I encountered Sally pretty soon after I got here. We love Sally; I've been here about fifteen years now and have ridden with sally many times. This may sound kind of strange, but when I am well and not having to go to the doctor I almost wish I could get an appointment so I could ride and talk with Sally some more."



Several people who we spoke with said that Baptist Retirement Community is very cheerful, and full of employees and members who operate like one big family, everyone looking out for one another and supporting each other.