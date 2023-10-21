SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Residents of San Angelo gathered at the San Angelo State Park in the morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 21, for the first-ever Run for Rudi memorial run.

The event is held in honor of Sgt. Bryce Rudisell, a fire training instructor at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy located at Goodfellow Airforce Base who died in a stabbing on Oct. 2, 2022.

“He was a great Marine, a great firefighter, great instructor, and his loss was certainly felt very deeply by many of us,” Thomas Coyle, an active-duty U.S. Marine serving as the host for the event, said.

Now, just over a year since his passing, runners sought to honor Rudisell with a memorial run. Attendees gathered at 8 a.m. at the park to participate in 1-mile, 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer runs.

“Our Marines and fellow service members wanted to do something to remember him and his passion for fitness, his passion for being a Marine,” Coyle said. “We couldn’t think of a better thing than a really hard, off-road trail run.”

Commemorative T-shirts were given to the first 200 registrants, and medals were given to the first 200 finishers of the runs.

Proceeds gathered through the registration process or through donations benefitted the Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow Birthday Ball fund. Those who wish to contribute to this fund may do so by visiting the fund’s squaresite webpage.

“As Marines, we embrace the motto of semper fidelis, meaning ‘always faithful,'” Coyle said. “Today is us being semper fidelis to Rudi, his service and his memory.”