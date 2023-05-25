SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Secret Garden Lounge celebrates its opening with a ribbon cutting alongside the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Concho Cadre on May 25.

The new business in San Angelo is located at 19 South Park St., just off of Beauregard. The Secret Garden Lounge is a renovated space with a wine lounge in a garden setting.

Lori Jo Thomas, a manager of the lounge said, “A place that’s very different than any other place in town. It’s not going to have loud music, it’s not going to be crazy, it’s just a chill place.”

The grand opening to the Secret Garden Lounge was held Thursday evening and included wine tasting.