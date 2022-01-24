SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo man was arrested on Friday in connection with the May 2021 murder of Jacob Hernandez. This is the second arrest in a murder that’s been under investigation for nearly a year.

David Alexander Rodriquez, 23, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center Friday evening January 21, 2022, for the murder of Jacob Hernandez.

According to public documents, officers with the San Angelo Police department were dispatched to a shooting victim in the Nueva Vista Apartments on May 26, 2021. When they arrived, officers found a firearm on the steps leading to the apartment. Inside the apartment, officers found the body of Jacob Hernandez, who medical examiners later determined had died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

From surveillance footage from Nueva Vista Apartments and Ring video footage, SAPD Detectives observed a dark-colored, four-door sedan entering the parking lot adjacent to the apartment where the murder occurred. Two people were seen exiting the car with face coverings and other garments that would conceal their identities.

On Thursday, June 17, 2021, Morales was booked into Taylor County Detention Center accused of the murder of Jacob Hernandez. However, he refused to identify the other subject involved.

Morales stated that both he and a second subject were armed with firearms. Morales admitted to firing the gun inside the apartment and dropping it as he exited the building.

Later, location data obtained from a search warrant determined that the second subject, identified as David Rodriguez was “moving in accordance with Francisco Morales” in the area of 2400 Lillie.

A search warrant for the Facebook of Francisco Morales shows conversations between Morales and Rodriguez on May 25, 2021, and May 26, 2021, most of which had been deleted.

Documents state, “The next message between Morales and Rodriguez was on May 26, 2021, at 3:44 a.m.” This message read, “Delete these messages.”

Rodriguez is currently being held at the Tom Green County Detention Center with a recommended bond of $1 million.

*Correction – Updated January 24, 2022, at 5:00 P.M. — An earlier version of this article said that Francisco Morales was arrested on the day of the murder. Morales was not arrested until June 17, 2021.