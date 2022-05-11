SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department six individuals were arrested for approximately 160 grams of methamphetamine after a search warrant was issued for their residency on May 10th.

The San Angelo Police Department shares that Street Crime Detectives, SWAT personnel, and K9 participated in the search that occurred at the 400 block of E 22nd Street.

Six individuals were arrested after 160 grams of methamphetamine and less than two grams of marijuana were found.