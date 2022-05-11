SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department six individuals were arrested for approximately 160 grams of methamphetamine after a search warrant was issued for their residency on May 10th.
The San Angelo Police Department shares that Street Crime Detectives, SWAT personnel, and K9 participated in the search that occurred at the 400 block of E 22nd Street.
Six individuals were arrested after 160 grams of methamphetamine and less than two grams of marijuana were found.
On 5-10-2022, Street Crimes Detectives obtained a Search Warrant for a residence located in the 400 blk of E 22nd Street. Street Crimes Detectives, SWAT personnel, and K9 participated in the investigation. The following items were located and seized:
Approximately 160 grams of Methamphetamine < 2 ounces of Marijuana
Six individuals were located in the residence, and all six were arrested for various charges:
David Gaitan – Man/Del CS PG 1 >=4 grams < 200 grams, POM <2 oz
Mercedes Gaitan – Man/Del CS PG 1 >=4 grams < 200 grams, city warrants
Stephanie Florez – Man/Del CS PG 1 >=4 grams < 200 grams, POM <2 oz
Mercedes Salazar – Man/Del CS PG 1 >=4 grams < 200 grams
Luis Jimenez – PCS PG1 <1 gram, Go Off Bond Warrant
Michael Mares – city warrantsPress Release courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department