Sealcoating of selected City streets begins next week

SAN ANGELO, TX - The sealcoating of selected City streets begins Tuesday, September 4.

Contractor Ronald R. Wagner & Co. has begun alerting homeowners when the work will occur on their streets so they can park vehicles elsewhere during that time. Vehicles left in the street will be towed so the work can be completed and returned to the same location. Owners may be fined for failure to move the vehicle.

The work will take about four weeks. Streets in the PaulAnn and Belaire neighborhoods, and the Rio Vista and Houston elementary school areas will be treated. Additional sealcoating will be performed in the East Concho area, along Oxford Drive/Avenue, on Foster Road, and in the parking lots at Lone Wolf Bridge and the City’s stormwater operations facility. Maps of the streets to be sealcoated are posted at cosatx.us/streets.

Sealcoating is not to be confused with resurfacing a roadway. Sealcoating involves applying a thin layer of asphalt and rock to a street’s surface. That prevents moisture from seeping into the asphalt and damaging the roadway’s base. The process extends the life of a street’s surface.

This marks the fourth year of an eight-year cycle to maintain every city roadway in San Angelo. The City Council in July awarded Wagner a $4.1 million contract to perform the work. That figure represents a 65-percent increase over the $2.5 million spent last year. The square yardage to be treated is increasing 43 percent. The rising cost of petroleum products used in the process accounts for the difference.

