ELDORADO, Texas – Two former Schleicher County Independent School District employees were accused of having an improper relationship between an educator and student.

According to records filed in Schleicher County, a warrant for the arrest of Abby Ramos was issued on January 12. Ramos was arrested and booked into the Schleicher County Jail on January 16. Ramos was a former teacher at Schleicher County ISD.

Mugshot: Ruben Tambunga 1-18-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Ruben Tambunga was arrested by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office on January 18, and was released the same day. Tambunga was a former teachers aide at the school.

Schleicher County ISD shared that all investigations were turned over to the Schleicher County Sheriff’s Office and declined any further statement.

In the state of Texas, an improper relationship between an educator and a student is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

