ELDORADO, Texas — Open Arms launched the Texas Teleforensic Remote Assistance Center in Eldorado on Nov. 30 to provide forensic exams for survivors of sexual assault in rural areas.

By going to 107 S. Divide in Eldorado, those who have experienced sexual assault will have access to trained sexual assault advocates to help begin the healing process and forensic exams, a release states.

“Open Arms is so proud to be able to provide advocacy, counseling, and legal advocacy to survivors of sexual assault through this new remote assistance center,” said D’Lyn Culp, executive director.

Services at this location include:

Forensic medical exams for rural communities so survivors do not have to travel hours to receive an exam.

Expert SAN guidance via telehealth for forensic exams will be provided 24/7.

Easy-to-use state-of-the-art telehealth equipment developed especially for forensic medical exams.

Community referral support and advocacy during exams for the survivors.

Continued education and support online to remote healthcare providers.

Coordinated community response to sexual assault using Project ECHO virtual platform – ECHO-SAFE.

Open Arms has helped the 170,000 residents in Tom Green and surrounding counties by offering victim services, LGBTQ+ support and education. Open Arms says that they envision a community that stands together against sexual violence and all forms of discrimination.