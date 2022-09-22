SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the public to a scammer posing as a Tom Green County Sheriff.

The scammer has been posing as a Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office employee using the name Sergeant Mike Magee, the caller states they are an employee with the Sheriff’s Office and are calling residents of Tom Green County telling them they have outstanding tickets and need to pay $3,000.00 or be arrested.

It is important to note that individuals with outstanding warrants will not be contacted by telephone or email asking for payment by means of a gift card, money card or credit card.

Scams such as these are hard to catch because everything is done over the telephone and many of these calls do not originate locally. If you should receive one of these calls, please hang up on the caller and block their number. DO NOT give any personal information over the telephone.