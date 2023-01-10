SAN ANGELO, Texas — Both the San Angelo Police Department and the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo have reported scams targeting the community.

The San Angelo Police Department informed the public about a recent scam involving the Police Department with an individual claiming to be raising money for the San Angelo Police Department.

SAPD asks that if you receive one of these calls to not engage the scammer in conversation, hang up and block the number. The San Angelo Police Department will not contact the public for donations over the phone.

“It’s a scam that occurs all across the country and they capitalize on the generosity of local citizens,” said Public Information officer Richard Espinoza.

Around the same time, the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo also reached out to the community to inform them of another scam.

The scam involves scammers trying to sell fraudulent San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Tickets. SASSRA tickets are affiliated with Saffiretix only and can only be purchased by visiting www.sanangelorodeo.com or in person at the Foster Communications Coliseum Box Office.

Tickets are not yet on sale for 2023! Tickets will go on sale on March 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

What to do if you have fallen victim to a scam:

According to United Way, it is ultimately up to you to put your financial life back in order. In order to begin it is recommended to notify the appropriate organizations.

Individuals can also go to their local police station and file a police report, bringing with them all of the evidence that they have of the crime. It is also recommended that individuals contact their creditors and ask for their accounts to be closed or for account numbers to be changed.