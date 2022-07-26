SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 47th Annual Taste of San Angelo event will be held at the First Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena on the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Fairgrounds on September 13th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Local restaurants will be serving delicious sample dishes and beverages that are served from their kitchens to those that attend the event hosted by the San Angelo Restaurant Association.

Adults will be able to chow down on these foods for $30 and children under the age of 12 can get in for $10.

Tickets are on sale for cash only at the following places around San Angelo:

Fuentes Cafe Downtown

Rooster Chicken N RO-Jo

San Angelo Chamber of Commerce

The Orignal Henry’s

Western Sky Steak House

Tickets can also be purchased at the door on September 13th.

VIP tables that seat eight are also available for purchase for $300. These tables can be reserved by contacting (325) 655-3610.