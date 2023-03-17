SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department took to social media to remind citizens of important steps that can be taken in order to prevent their vehicles and other valuable items from being stolen.

Multiple reports of both vehicles and items being stolen have been made, according to SAPD. Local law enforcement says that thieves are looking for vehicles that could possibly have key fobs that were left inside.

Hide, Lock and Take image courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department

SAPD says that citizens should hide or take any valuables that may be in their cars. It is also important to remember to lock your car doors and take your keys with you.

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the police department immediately to the non emergency number at (325) 657-4315 or 911 for emergencies.