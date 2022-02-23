SAN ANGELO, Texas – An online rental property scam has affected San Angelo citizens through false rental posts that include information and photographs of other rental properties in the area, according to the San Angelo Police Department.

SAPD shared on Facebook today, February 23, 2022, that scammers are able to bring in potential renters by lowering the cost of a rental or sale space from what the property was originally listed at.

Renters are then asked to send a deposit, of differing amounts, electronically and would receive the keys to the property by mail in the next few days. These renters would not receive keys to the property as agreed, thus falling victim to a rental property scam.