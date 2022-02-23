SAN ANGELO, Texas – An online rental property scam has affected San Angelo citizens through false rental posts that include information and photographs of other rental properties in the area, according to the San Angelo Police Department.
SAPD shared on Facebook today, February 23, 2022, that scammers are able to bring in potential renters by lowering the cost of a rental or sale space from what the property was originally listed at.
Renters are then asked to send a deposit, of differing amounts, electronically and would receive the keys to the property by mail in the next few days. These renters would not receive keys to the property as agreed, thus falling victim to a rental property scam.
Here are some ways to tell if a property listing is a potential scam:
-The Point of Contact doesn’t want to meet in person.
-They want you to move in immediately without you ever seeing the property.
-They ask for Rent/Security deposit without signing a lease.
-The Rent/Price of the property is to good to be true.
-The listing/post is full of grammar/punctuation errors.
-There is no tenant screening process. (no background/reference check)
-They want you to sign an incomplete lease that doesn’t have the necessary information on it.Information provided by the San Angelo Police Department.