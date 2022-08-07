SAN ANGELO, Texas — Pet owners beware!

The San Angelo Police Department announced on their Facebook page on Friday, August 5 that a scammer using a (210) area code, has been contacting people in the ‘Help Me Get Home’ Facebook group.

The scammer would call and tell the owner that they have their animal and that a six-digit code would be sent to their phone to help verify that the person being contacted is the pet’s owner. The scammer would then request the code to be said to them to show the victim pictures of the “lost pet”

SAPD believes this is an attempt to obtain a verification code to access one of the owner’s accounts.

The San Angelo Police Department asks that if you’re contacted by this scammer to not engage with them and to contact our desk duty officer at 325-481-2696 or our non-emergency dispatch at 325-657-4315 if you are a victim of this scam or have any questions.