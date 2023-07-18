SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department and Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office will be facing off in Texas Roadhouse’s legendary, fall-off-the-bone rib eating contest on Friday, July 21 at 12 p.m.

According to a social media post made by SAPD, four SAPD officers and Four TGCSO deputies will be battling head-to-head to collect all donations to local first responders. The winner of the rib-eating contest will get the opportunity to donate the money raised during the event to a charity of their choosing.

The flyer shares that Texas Roadhouse will be donating an additional $500 to the winner’s charity.

Texas Roadhouse will open at 10:45 a.. on Friday, July 21.