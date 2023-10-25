SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The recent heavy rain and upcoming cooler temperatures could pose a risk for safety hazards if you’re not cautious.

With inclement weather and colder temperatures approaching, the San Angelo Police Department says now’s the time to check if your vehicle’s maintenance is up-to-date.

“Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained, that you have operational windshield wipers, that your headlights are working, that your taillights are good,” SAPD Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza said, “have good tires with decent tread, and that you know your tires properly inflated as well too. That’s a huge factor whenever it comes to the handling of your vehicle.”

There are various construction sites in the Concho Valley, including those on Howard Street, Foster Road and College Hills Boulevard. Espinoza says to drive slower and be mindful of watery roads and workers.

“We have to keep in mind that when they’re tearing up roads and putting them back and repaving them, there could be changes in level whenever it comes to the actual roadway itself,” Espinoza said. “Water and other items like that will actually hide that, so you could possibly damage your vehicle, and we’re getting the accident.”

SAPD says San Angelo is a prominent area for flash flooding and that residents should plan alternative routes for their daily commute to stay safe.

“There’s also the term as well to ‘turn around, don’t drown,'” Espinoza said. “It only takes 12 inches of water to float a small sedan or small passenger car off the ground. It’ll actually take two feet of swift-moving water to actually sweep a truck or large SUV off the roadway itself. So, if there’s any doubt as far as whether you’re going to be able to cross a roadway, find an alternative route.”

According to the SAPD, driving around or crossing a barricade in the presence of a police officer or getting stuck is a Class-B misdemeanor.