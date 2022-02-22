Update: 11:37 a.m, February 22, 2022 — According to the latest information from the National Weather Service, 23 counties have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory. This article originally listed only 13 counties based on earlier information.

Counties included in the Winter Weather Advisory are:

Fisher

Nolan

Sterling

Coke

Runnels

Irion

Tom Green

Concho

Schleicher

Sutton

Haskell

Throckmorton

Jones

Shackelford

Taylor

Callahan

Coleman

Brown

McCulloch

San Saba

Menard

Kimble

Mason

SAN ANGELO, Texas () — The San Angelo Police Department warned residents of parts of the Concho Valley of possible danger on the roadways ahead of arctic temperatures that are expected overnight.

In an alert issued on Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022, SAPD urged drivers in the Concho Valley to be cautious when driving due to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain expected to move through several counties early Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, 13 counties in the region are under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 3:00 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. NWS says 16 additional counties, including Tom Green County, can expect to see freezing temperatures that are expected to continue falling into the single digits through Wednesday morning.( ** This information has been updated to reflect the latest from NWS)

Both SAPD and NWS warn drivers that the freezing temperatures and wintry mix have the potential to lead to dangerous driving conditions due to an accumulation of ice on roadways. Police are asking drivers to be prepared for slippery roads by reducing speed and making sure to leave extra room between their vehicles and any other vehicles in front of them on the road.

“Even a thin glaze of ice can cause hazardous driving conditions,” SAPD says.

Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates on the winter weather advisory.