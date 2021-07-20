SAPD: Two men arrested for aggravated robbery

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the San Angelo Police Department, on July 20, 2021, at 10:13 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East 36th Street for a robbery in progress.

When the officers arrived, they found the suspect’s vehicle parked in front of a home and two males were detained.

Police say the victims of the robbery are associated with the suspects but were not injured during the robbery.

Police arrested Cameron Lewis, 25, and Khari Brown, 29, for Aggravated Robbery. The men were taken to the Tom Green County Jail without incident.