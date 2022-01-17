SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were involved in what officers described as a brief standoff on Sunday evening, January 16, 2022.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officers responded to a home on Pope Street to find a 50-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to Shannon Medical Center and is currently reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators found who they believed to be the shooter, 37-year-old Luis Herrera, in a travel trailer at the 700 block of Spaulding Street. Police say Herrera began to fire his gun multiple times as officers were establishing a perimeter around the location. SAPD’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were called in and, after a brief standoff, Herrera was arrested and taken to Shannon Medical Center for treatment of what police say were minor injuries.

According to Tom Green County jail records, Herrera is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center and has been charged with Aggravated Assault that Causes Serious Bodily Injury.